SC United Way announces new APEX Awards

SIDNEY — Shelby County United Way has announced a new program: the APEX Awards. SCUW has witnessed the work that is done throughout Shelby County by nonprofit organizations who focus on human services and helping people throughout their journey. In order to help acknowledge and celebrate this work, SCUW has created the APEX Award.

The APEX Award will be given to two individuals each year. The Volunteer of the Year APEX Award will be given to an individual who has dedicated his or her time and talents to human service nonprofit organizations to make a difference in the lives of others. The Champion of the Year APEX Award will be given to a director or staff member of one or more human service nonprofit agencies who has dedicated their life’s work to helping others and creating needed change in our community. The term APEX was chosen because it symbolizes the meaning behind the award – the highest point or level of service to others that one can give.

Nomination forms can be found on the Shelby County United Way website home page and will be accepted until June 1. Anyone in the community can nominate their Human Services hero for the APEX Award. All nominations should also include one to three letters of recommendation as well. Completed forms and letters can be returned to Scott Barr, president and CEO of the Shelby County United Way at 232 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney OH 45365 or emailed to [email protected]

After the June 1 deadline, the APEX Award Committee (a committee of community leaders) will meet, review all applications and select the winners. The winners will be announced at the Shelby County United Way Campaign Kick-Off on Sept. 14, 2023.

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization that has earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator nine out of the past ten years. The Shelby County United Way funds 27 partner agencies through annual allocations. SCUW funding awarded through POWER, Student United Way and Special Project Grants assist various other nonprofits, schools and projects throughout Shelby County. SCUW is continually investing in needed services that fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community. To learn more about the Shelby County United Way, visit www.shelbycountyunitedway.org.