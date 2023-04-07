SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of February 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Lexi Aleya Roediger, 23, of Botkins, was charged with driving under suspension from prior DUI, $214 fine.

Shelby C. Reprogle, 25, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

Aaron R. Schafer, 45, of New Bremen, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Tarynn Van Natta, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Amber Lynn Richardson, 29, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rylie T. Petrosky, 18, of Waynesfield, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Chris E. Lovett, 45, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $188 fine.

David A. Gillem, 46, of Sidney, was charged with not stopping after accident, $288 fine.

Tiffany Neal, of West Liberty, Kentucky, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $86 fine.

Lequinthius Murray, of Richwood, was charged with parking in prohibited places, $76 fine.

Gregory Caudill, Jr., of Fairborn, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $86 fine.

Larry M. Hanefeld, 80, of Urbana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Corey L. Smith, 37, of Lima, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Izaac James Millhouse, 29, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Darrel Duane Drummond, 60, of Lewistown, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Travis R. Hicks, 40, of Anna, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Zachary Michael Ardema, 30, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Keith Michael Paul Bowling, 25, of Riverside, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Morgan Taylor Zennie, 21, of Kettering, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jelisa Dewanda Shannon, 31, of Taylor, Michigan, was charged with driving under restrictions, $187 fine.

Jason Mobley, 28, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was charged with reasonable control, $255 fine.

Michael S. Curry, 43, of Lima, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Tatum Cody Brooke Foster Benfield, 21, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Purna Bahadur Sunwar, 41, of London, Ontario, was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Austin T. Keleinhans, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Phillip Warrick, 42, of Trenton, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $105 fine.

William G. Copeland, III, 26, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $211 fine.

Kelsi E. Crow, 32, of St. Louis, Missouri, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Jeffery Douglas Andrus, 21, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed – $111 fine.

William G. Copeland, III, 26, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

Enrique Loaiza, 20, of Sidney, was charged with reckless operation, $136 fine.

Donald J. Gibbs, 74, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Codie Lee Scholl, 26, of Sidney, was charged with unsafe operation around emergency vehicle, $130 fine.

Charles Edward Bechard, 42, of Leesburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Noel Amii Coleman, 33, of Cincinnati, was charged with a seat belt violation, driver, $116 fine.

Dakota Shayne Hines, 26, of Union City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ezariah Avery Oakley, 18, of Yuba City, California, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Ashley Elaine Rodeheffer, 40, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Courtney B. Tune, 30, of Ewing, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Donald D. Wilson, 65, of Pickering, Ontario, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kayla Grace Meyer, 29, of Piqua, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Nikhil R. Lakhkar, 43, of Troy, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Nancy J. Crowell, 51, of Piqua, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Bonnie Davis, 51, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Daniel Walton, 58, of Lima, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $130 fine.