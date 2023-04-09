News Learning to hunt eggs By LUKE GRONNEBERG - April 9, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Wren Arnett, right, 1, contemplates an Easter egg with her dad, Andy Arnett during Sidney Alive’s Easter egg hunt on the courtsquare. Wren eventually picked up the egg on Saturday, April 8. Wren is also the daughter of Kristen Arnett. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Wren Arnett, right, 1, contemplates an Easter egg with her dad, Andy Arnett during Sidney Alive’s Easter egg hunt on the courtsquare. Wren eventually picked up the egg on Saturday, April 8. Wren is also the daughter of Kristen Arnett. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings