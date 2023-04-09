FeaturesCommunityLifestyle Meeting the Easter Bunny By LUKE GRONNEBERG - April 9, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Nora Gates, 8 months, of Sidney, poses for photos photos with the Easter Bunny during Sidney Alive’s Easter egg hunt on the courtsquare. Nora took part in the egg hunt on Saturday, April 8. Nora is the daughter of Ben and Krystal Gates. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Nora Gates, 8 months, of Sidney, poses for photos photos with the Easter Bunny during Sidney Alive’s Easter egg hunt on the courtsquare. Nora took part in the egg hunt on Saturday, April 8. Nora is the daughter of Ben and Krystal Gates. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings