Meeting the Easter Bunny

By
LUKE GRONNEBERG
-

Nora Gates, 8 months, of Sidney, poses for photos photos with the Easter Bunny during Sidney Alive’s Easter egg hunt on the courtsquare. Nora took part in the egg hunt on Saturday, April 8. Nora is the daughter of Ben and Krystal Gates.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

