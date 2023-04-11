125 years

April 11, 1898

Six oil leases on property in Van Buren Township were recorded this week. The leases cover 540 acres.

——-

There was a total absence of any outward evidence of the crisis in Washington today, but it is generally conceded that war is inevitable.

——-

One of the finest bending machines on the market was this week put in operation at the wheel stock works of James N. Anderson. It is a powerful machine, requiring 25 horsepower to run. It will be used in the bending of rims and wagon hounds and will give the plant a capacity along that line enjoyed by few wheel plants in the country.

100 years

April 11, 1923

Harry Tennery has accepted a position with the Standard Oil service station at the northwest corner of Ohio Avenue and North Street.

——-

An ordinance regulating the price of natural gas to be furnished consumers in the city was submitted to members of council at their regular meeting last night. Referred to the gas and light committee, the ordinance calls for a charge of $1 for the first 1,000 cubic feet consumed each month. In another action, council approved the employment of Charles Ash, of Lima, as special engineer to prepare plans and specifications for the extension of West Court Street under the B. & O. railroad.

75 years

April 11, 1948

Weldon Steiner, of Lima, today assumed ownership of the former Lehmire Drug Store, located on the west side of the public square.

——-

Shelby County’s churches today reported progress in their drive to contribute 4,000 food packages to the “Neighbors In Action” program for aiding hungry Germans. Eleven ministers met yesterday in Anna to exchange reports and strides made in achieving their goal in the countywide endeavor.

50 years

April 11, 1973

ANNA – The fifth anniversary of the Anna Young Farmers Association was held at the annual banquet at Burks Cafeteria last week. About 26 persons attended to see Gary Lentz named Anna Young Farmer Of The Year and Susan and Roger Lentz, received the Anna Young Farmer Couples Community Service Award. Both young men (brothers) operate a 500-acre farm in partnership. They also milk 48 cows and have a 12-sow swine herd.

25 years

April 11, 1998

PHOTO: Houston High School student Mindy Burger adjusts a painting at Amos Memorial Public Library as Brian Lawson checks out another painting. Works by several Houston art students are on display during April at the library’s gallery as the “artists of the month.”

——-

Sidney native Nancy Olson, now the Community Affairs Manager for the Florida Marlins, was the recipient of a World Series ring on Sunday at a commemorative dinner honoring members of the Marlins staff for their contributions during the 1997 season.

——-

Sidney, with the help of a couple of forfeits, defeated Elida in high school boy’s tennis on Monday, and the win was the 200th of Jon Wildermuth’s coaching career. In all, he’s coached the Jacket netters for 24 years.

——-

Ken Schlater is the newly elected chairman of the Wilson Memorial Foundation Board of Trustees. Schlater replaces outgoing chairman Robert Zimmerman who held the position for the past two years. Kathleen Schmidt was elected vice chairman for the foundation. Bonnie Faulkner has recently been named director of the foundation

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.