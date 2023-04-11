Utility rates slightly increasing in Jackson Center

JACKSON CENTER — Member of the Jackson Center Village Council learned the village’s water and sewage rates will be increasing slightly.

During the Monday, April 10, meeting council heard the first reading 0f an ordinance whih will cause a slight increase in the village’s water and sewage bill.

At the last meeting Nathan Davis, the Associate Water Asset Manager from the Rural Community Assistance Program (RCAP) of Great Lakes Community Action Partnership, performed our Rate Analysis Test. This test is run every five years, with Jackson Center’s last one being conducted in 2018. Davis has worked with RCAP for thirteen years, and he performed our last one. He proposes that we lower the minimum total usage from 5,000 to 2,000 gallons a month.

But, due to high inflation, this will raise the cost for the average customer (someone who uses 3,250 gallons) to $49.90 for water a month and $60.20 for sewage. This will increase the yearly water bill by $110. Those who use less than 3,250 gallons will actually benefit from this overall. Currently, these people are being overcharged as they are paying the rate for 5,000 gallons regardless if you use that much or not. So, the change will in fact lower their bill.

“You are not paying for the water, but for the pumping, treating, and sending it to your house,” said Davis.

Once the new water treatment plant is completed in 2025, he will be back to reassess the rates. The wastewater project is scheduled to be completed by early May.

Aaron Teders from Sawvel & Associates Inc., did a similar presentation Monday night in regards to the electricity rates. This is a three-year study with the last one conducted in 2018. It is a little behind because of COVID. The new rate will be a 3% increase on the average resident (those who use 850 kilowatt hours, or kWh). Meaning their bill will be $122.86 a month. This is based on estimations using the AMP 5-Year Budget plan the village has in place. They will also be adding a new class to the electricity rate called “Industrial.” These are places that use more than 1,000 kWh and purchase their own transformer that they service. The village only provides the line extensions needed to connect it to the power grid. Reasons behind the increase are to maintain the financial integrity of the electrical system, build an emergency fund to replace equipment when in need, unbundle rates to minimize impact to utility from self-generation (ex. Solar Panels), and start putting money aside for a second transformer (XFMR) for the Jerry Drive Substation that has been in operation since 2019. The new transformer is estimated to be around $400,000 and will take 2 1/2 years to deliver.

Don’t expect to see the change right away. The entire process to pass the ordinances will be completed by June 1. Mayor Scott Klopfenstein is planning to hold a town meeting regarding this subject around the end of April or early May to discuss it in greater detail and answer any questions residents may have on the subject.

Council approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with the prosecuting attorney of the Shelby County Municipal Court to handle contested misdemeanor cases for the village. Nothing will be affected by this change though, as this was currently the agreement in place. The Sidney Law Director just needed something moralized in writing, so they have something on the record. Mayor’s Court will still handle uncontested cases.

An ordinance was approved increasing the sewer operating fund by $100,000. The purpose of this increase is to allow the North Main sewer line, at the north village limit, to be connected to the village’s sewer system.

Curly’s Custom Meats’ D5 liquor license was moved to the next step without a hearing in regards to their new location on West Pike Street. This will allow the consumption of alcohol on the property as they install a new patio area for customers to enjoy. A permit was applied for involving turning the Brick House Pizzeria into a bed-and-breakfast.