EverHeart Hospice hosts Camp Encourage bereavement camp

GREENVILLE — Children ages 6-15 who are grieving the loss of a loved one are invited to a two-day bereavement camp organized by EverHeart Hospice.

This workshop is an opportunity for children to come together in an atmosphere of love and acceptance and connect with other kids who are going through similar emotions. Camp Encourage is open to any child in the community at no cost, and will be filled with hands-on activities, team building and adventures related to grief and coping skills. Camp will take place Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m., with lunch provided each day. This year’s camp will be at the Montezuma Spiritual Center at 6731 State Route 219, Montezuma.

In addition to campers, EverHeart Hospice is also looking for volunteers to help with Camp Encourage. If you are looking for a rewarding and unforgettable experience that truly makes a difference, you will want to volunteer.

The registration deadline for both campers and volunteers is May 15. Applications can be found on the EverHeart Hospice website at www.everhearthospice.org under the News and Events tab. If you have any questions or want to learn more, contact their bereavement team at [email protected] or 800-417-7535 option six.