Jackson Center man dies in crash

JACKSON CENTER — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which claimed the life of a Jackson Center man Wednesday morning.

According to Sheriff Jim Frye, on April 12, 2023 at 7:58 a.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash at Botkins and Morris Rose Roads, Jackson Township in Shelby County.

The driver of the John Deere Utility Vehicle was identified as Darren T. Argabright, 50, of Jackson Center. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

The driver of the 2009 Chevy Malibu was identified as Kateland Elaine Heard, 28, of Dayton, Ohio. She was transported to Wilson Health by Anna Rescue.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2009 Chevy Malibu, driven by Heard, was traveling eastbound on Botkins Road. At the intersection of Botkins Road and Morris Rose Road, she ran the stop sign and struck a farm vehicle (John Deere Utility Vehicle) that was traveling southbound on Morris Rose Road.

The 2009 Chevy Malibu struck the right passenger side of the John Deere with the driver’s side corner. The driver of the John Deere, Argabright, was ejected through the windshield and was found deceased in the southeast field. The 2009 Chevy continued into the southeast field. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

Agencies assisting at the scene where Jackson Center Fire Department, Jackson Center Police Department, Anna Rescue and the Shelby County Coroner’s Office.

Once the investigation is completed, the case will be presented to the Shelby County Prosecutor for review of possible charges.