April events, spring touring hours at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek

WEST LIBERTY — Celebrate Arbor Day 2023 at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek at 10051 Township Road, West Liberty, Ohio on Saturday, April 29, at 9 a.m. The free 90 minute program, Trees: Past, Present, and Future is ideal for youth groups, families, and individuals who love trees. Attendees will investigate petrified wood in 150 year old paneling inside the Castle, living trees outside, and share in a tree planting a tree for the future. Reservations are recommended and can be made on the Events page at www.piattcastle.org .

Events and other public programs are managed by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization. The free Arbor Day program is supported by a grant from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation, 2023 Seasonal Event Sponsor – Dr. Ronald Alvin Stewart, and Environmental Event Sponsors Sean Alto and Kelly Norman.

Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek opens on weekends for public tours on April 15 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Beginning Memorial Day weekend, public tours will be available from 10 a.m.– 5 p.m., seven days a week through Labor Day. The weekend schedule resumes on Sept. 9 through Oct. 29. Group tours of 20 or more can be scheduled on any day from April 15-Oct. 29 by calling Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek at 937-465-2821 or contacting [email protected]