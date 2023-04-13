Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-9:27 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 22000 block of Lock Two Road.

-11:35 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 2000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

-8:28 a.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of state Route 29.

-7:58 a.m.: crash. Deputies, Anna EMS, Care Flight, Jackson Center Fire and Police responded to a fatal crash in the area of Botkins Road and Morris Rose Road.

TUESDAY

-3:50 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the area of Sidney Plattsville Road.

-10:51 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 200 block of Elizabeth Street in Russia.

-9:16 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 10000 block of Cross Street.

MONDAY

-7:58 p.m.: pursuit. Deputies, Botkins and Anna Police responded to a pursuit at mile marker 110 on Interstate 75.

-4:17 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 10000 block of Schenk Road.

Village log

THURSDAY

-8:51 a.m.: threats. Fort Loramie Police responded to threats in the 12000 block of Thurman Drive.

WEDNESDAY

-11:44 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Anna Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of West Main Street.

-6:22 p.m.: scam. Jackson Center Police received a scam report in the 500 block of West Pike Street.

-2:37 p.m.: property damage. Jackson Center Police responded to property damage in the 400 block of East Pike Street.

-1:37 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of East State Street.

TUESDAY

-4:38 p.m.: property damage. Anna Police responded to property damage in the 100 block of East South Street.

MONDAY

-9:20 p.m.: crash. Anna Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 500 block of West Main Street.

-4:24 p.m.: assault. Jackson Center Police responded to an assault in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.

Crashes

Justin Allen Yingst, 29, of Keystone, Indiana, was cited with failure to yield from a stop sign after deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on April 8 at 6:23 p.m.

Yingst was stopped at the stop sign on state Route 705 and Darke Shelby Road. Karlee Ann Gehret, 24, of Osgood, was traveling westbound on state Route 705. Yingst pulled into the intersection in front of Gehret, causing a collision. Gehret’s vehicle was towed by Mayse’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:06 to 11:49 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-12:12 to 3:57 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to five calls.

-12:21 a.m. to 3:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

TUESDAY

-10:04 a.m. to 5 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-3:17 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-6:43 p.m.: crash. Perry Port Salem EMS responded to a crash with injuries in the area of County Road 4.

