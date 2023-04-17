4 to be inducted in Hall of Honor

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools will host its 29th annual Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony on Friday, April 21, 2023. A reception will precede the induction ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. at Sidney High School, and the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. in the Sidney High School Auditorium.

“It is our honor to recognize these four outstanding people for their successes and contributions to the world around them,” said Hall of Honor Chairman Rudy Keister.

The Hall of Honor Committee has announced the HOH Class of 2023. Those being inducted include renowned neurological doctor, Todd Arthur, MD (SHS 1991); author, teacher, and psychologist, Ann Eisenstein (SHS 1966); retired teacher and coach Mary Jannides (SHS 1955); and dedicated former educator and community servant Terri Thompson (SHS 1973).

“Each year we have been able to present an array of outstanding inductees to the Hall and this year is no different,” added Keister. “This year’s class of inductees has ambitiously touched the lives of many through their notable skills and educational impact.”

Todd Arthur, MD completed his Bachelor of Science degree at Denison University before earning his MD at the University of Cincinnati College Of Medicine in 1999. He then went on to complete his Pediatrics Residency in Charleston, West Virginia (WVU Charleston) and his Pediatric Neurology Residency in Seattle, Washington (Seattle Children’s Hospital). He completed his formal training in 2006 at the University of Cincinnati after completing a Clinical Neurophysiology Fellowship. Arthur has been practicing as a pediatric neurologist since 2006. His early career was devoted to the treatment of epilepsy in children. However, more recently he has focused on the treatment of concussions in children and young adults. He has co-authored over 20 peer-reviewed medical articles and was part of a team effort that identified a new gene mutation causing Glucose Transporter-1 Deficiency (a disease that results in an inability of the body to properly provide energy for the brain leading to various neurological disorders). Arthur has mentored over 20 practicing pediatric neurologists and epilepsy specialists over his career.

Ann Eisenstein has worked most of her life as a teacher and psychologist in school systems, a psychiatric hospital, and the juvenile justice system. Specializing in child, adolescent, and family therapy, Eisenstein has led a variety of seminars and workshops designed to assist educators, parents, and laypeople in working with children and families on topics such as anger management, grief, gangs, and substance abuse. Additionally, she has written articles, grants, and proposals, as well as appeared on radio and television, and spoken to school districts, businesses, and military bases, discussing a number of psychology-related topics. While serving as a school psychologist for Air Force schools in Sumter, South Carolina, she appeared on Bill Moyer’s “The Effects of War on Children” with Fred Rogers, discussing how the Gulf War was affecting the children of deployed military parents. Having most recently taught college-level psychology, Eisenstein was the lead psychologist for the South Carolina Department of Education. Her professional career also includes authoring a youth mystery series as well as a new YA novel.

Mary Jannides is an institution in the Sidney community. Following college, she returned to Sidney and began a professional relationship with Sidney City Schools that would span eight decades. She began her teaching career at Bridgeview High School in the fall of 1959, transferring to the new High School in 1961. She married Spiros Jannides in 1964, and the following year decided to stay home and raise her children. In 1982, she accepted a position as a substitute teacher and continued in that capacity until 2000 when she resumed a full-time teaching role. For the next 12 years, Jannides taught History and US Government at Sidney High School. One of Jannides’s most notable contributions to the Sidney community was her involvement in starting and maintaining the Sidney High School swim program. In 1982, Jannides approached the school superintendent with an idea of starting a high school swim program. Her proposal was approved, and Sidney High School became the first swim program in the Miami Valley League. Jannides continued to lead a successful co-ed team for the next 40 years. Jannides was also a volunteer coach of the Sidney Shelby County YMCA swim team for over 40 years. Although best known as a swim coach, Jannides held roles as the Sidney High School cheerleading and girl’s tennis coach. One of many memorable moments was in 1961 when Jannides was the cheerleading adviser and instituted the girls’ “Block S” cheer club that regularly had over 100 members during its decade-plus duration. Jannides has been a long-time supporter of Sidney City Parks and Recreation programs and has served as a contributing member of the City’s Recreation Board since her initial appointment on Nov. 20, 1972. The city recognized her service last fall proclaiming Nov. 20, 2022, as Mary Jannides Day as well as renaming Plum Ridge Park to Jannides Park.

Terri Thompson returned to Sidney following college and was hired by Sidney City Schools in 1979, where she taught sixth grade for the next 35 years teaching over 3,500 students. She loved developing activities that got her students involved in their own education. One of her favorite activities was The Amazing Race, which she developed to help her students learn latitude and longitude. She was an active member of the teachers’ association, SEA, holding numerous positions including president. She was honored as Teacher of the Year in 1996. While teaching, she also served on many school levy campaigns. Thompson is proud of the committee that helped pass the levy to build the new middle school, in which she got to teach for 10 years before retiring in 2014. The YMCA also benefited from her willingness to volunteer. She worked on the committee that helped establish the daycare and preschool. If you attend any Sidney athletic event, you have probably been greeted by Thompson. She has worked as game help since 1991. Since retiring, her involvement with the schools has not stopped. She has volunteered at Whittier, Sidney Middle School, and is currently helping the teachers at Northwood. She is also a lifelong member of the Methodist Church. As a member there, she has taught Sunday School and Bible School. She also carries on her mother’s tradition of helping to serve funeral dinners providing a much-loved cherry delight dessert. Giving back can take on different forms of investment, and it can easily start with a person’s time. Have a passion and a purpose and seek ways to volunteer and offer your time to that. Thompson’s passion is education, and she devoted a career and life to it.

Both the reception and the ceremony are open to the public.