Toledo Zoo announces launch of new Wild Wellness Walkers Program

TOLEDO – The Toledo Zoo has announced the launch of its newest program, Wild Wellness Walkers, sponsored by The Toledo Clinic. The program coincides with the reopening of the Broadway Gate and provides visitors with a unique opportunity to stay active by walking the Zoo grounds.

The Wild Wellness Walkers program is designed to provide visitors with a clean, safe, and enjoyable way to get some exercise within the Zoo gates. Participants will be able to walk along the Zoo’s four designated paths and watch as the Zoo comes to life in the early hours of the day. The names of the paths and their mileage are as follows:

• Broadway South Side loop: 1 mile

• Broadway Full loop (includes walk back to Africa exhibit): 2 miles

• Trail South Side loop (no Africa): 1.5 miles

• Trail South Side Full loop (includes walk back to Africa): 2 miles

Walkers will have the opportunity to see the seasons change and appreciate the native plants and flowers while getting their steps in for the day. Although there is no guarantee, they may also catch a glimpse of some of the Zoo’s animals as they start their day.

The Wild Wellness Walkers program is open to all ages and abilities; however, registration is required and the Zoo asks that young children are in a stroller or wagon while walking the paths. A complimentary water and coffee station, as well as designated restrooms, will be available.

The program is free and open to both Zoo members and non-members in the mornings from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Participants can enter via the Anthony Wayne Trail or Broadway entrances.

Please note, all exhibits and Zoo buildings will remain closed until 10:00 a.m. when the Zoo opens. Program participants who would like to explore the Zoo after their walk concludes will need to return to the Zoo entrance at 10:00 a.m. to present their membership or purchase general admission tickets.

The Toledo Clinic is proud to sponsor the Wild Wellness Walkers program and is committed to promoting health and wellness in the Toledo area. The Clinic believes that physical activity is essential to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“The Toledo Zoo has been a great partner and we look forward to strengthening our continued partnership through the new Wild Wellness Walkers Program sponsored by The Toledo Clinic,” said Michael D’Eramo, DHA, Chief Administrative Officer of The Toledo Clinic. “The program is a great opportunity to help promote a healthy community. It’s easy, it’s simple, and it’s beautiful.”

The Wild Wellness Walkers program and the Broadway Gate reopening will kick off on April 20, 2023. Program participants will receive a complimentary bag of goodies (while supplies last) on the first day only.

The Broadway Gate will open for Wild Wellness Walkers participants at 7:30 a.m. and close at 8:45 a.m. All walkers will need to exit the Zoo by 9:00 a.m. The Zoo will reopen for general admission at 10:00 a.m.

As for parking, walkers can park for free in the Broadway lot until 9:00 a.m. All guests, including Wild Wellness Walkers participants, members, and non-members, will be required to pay for parking after that time. Parking is also available in the Anthony Wayne Trail lot.

“Thank you, Toledo Zoo members, guests, and Lucas County residents, for your patience and understanding as we finalized our plan to reopen the Broadway gate. As promised, we are thrilled to provide access to the Zoo through this entrance moving forward,” said Jennifer Brassil, Director of PR & Communications Events at the Toledo Zoo.