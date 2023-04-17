UNOH hosts Annual Spring Career Fair for students, alumni

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio’s semi-annual Career Fair will be host to many local, regional, and national companies looking to meet more than 2,000 potential employees!

The Career Fair, open to all UNOH students and alumni, will be held Wednesday, April 19, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 6 – 9 p.m. and Thursday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Event Center on UNOH’s campus. There will be a lunch break from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on April 20. This will be one of the largest career fairs at UNOH with more than 60 well-known companies expected to attend the event. All attending employers are looking to hire Business, Marketing, Healthcare, IT, Automotive, Diesel, High Performance, Robotics & Automation, Agricultural, HVAC/R and Hybrid/Electric Vehicle Technology students.

Throughout the career fair, UNOH students will have the opportunity to meet prospective employers, talk to them one on one, and hand out resumes. Some students will be able to set up appointments to be formally interviewed by the attending companies.

The University of Northwestern Ohio offers lifetime job assistance to all graduates and the Career Fair is part of that lifetime assistance.

Companies attending the career fair include AIS Construction Equipment Corp., Alliance Automation, Atlantic Emergency Solutions, Bane-Welker Equipment, Belle Tire, Blue Beacon of Beaverdam, Bobcat Enterprises Inc., Cheeseman Transport, Continental Express Inc., Cox Enterprises, Crown Equipment, Dayton Freight, Diesel & Off-Road Technologies, DNC Hydraulics, Double A Utility Trailer Sales, Emerson, FedEx Freight, Ford Motor Company, Germain Automotive Partnership, GNCO Inc., GreatWater Garages, Ilmor Engineering Inc., John R. Jurgensen Companies, JX Enterprises, K&M Tire, Kenn-Feld Group, LLC, Kenwood Dealer Group, Kirk National Lease Co., Koenig Equipment, Inc., Kokosing, M&K Truck Centers, Motor City Solutions, NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Nidec-Minster Corporation (The Minster Machine Company), Ohio CAT, Ohio Department of Transportation, Palmer Trucks Inc., Penske Truck Leasing, PM Technologies & Power Cleaning Systems, ProLift Toyota Material Handling, Redline Equipment, Rohrs Farms, Schneider, Simos Insourcing Solutions, Southeastern Equipment Company, Stoops Freightliner – Quality Trailer, Superior Credit Union Inc., Taylor Automotive, TLG Peterbilt, Transportation Research Center, Tri-County International Trucks Inc., TTG Equipment, Utility Supply and Construction, West Michigan International/K&R Truck Sales, West Side Tractor Sales, Whiteford Kenworth, a Division of Lower Great Lakes Kenworth Inc. and more.