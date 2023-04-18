Billing finalist in AP contest

COLUMBUS — Sidney Daily News Sports Editor Bryant Billing has been named a finalist in five categories for the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors 2022 contest.

Billing, who has been with the newspaper since 2017, is being recognized for his daily work on the sports pages, photography — both sports and news — and video submission in the Division I category.

He is a finalist for best photographer; best photo story, “Country Concert kicks off Thursday”; best video, “Aiden Booth, Allie Stockton signing ceremony”; best sports photo, “Fort Loramie beats Southeastern 55-27 to advance to playoffs; and best daily sports section. Three finalists were named for each category in the contest.

“This recognition shows the versatility of Bryant and how he’s willing to pitch in and help wherever he’s needed,” said General Manager Natalie Buzzard. “From attending Country Concert to take photographs on the first night of the concert, to the video of two Sidney High School athletes signing their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college, Bryant was able to bring his own aspect to the events.

“We’re very proud of his accomplishments and happy that he’s a member of our staff,” said Editor Melanie Speicher.

The first, second and third place winners will be announced on May 7 during a luncheon in Columbus.