SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will be having a Trivia Night on Friday, April 21, at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public age 50 or better.

There will be light refreshments available and prizes given out to the top three teams. Teams will consist of four to six people per table.

The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is located at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney. If you have any questions you may contact the Center at 937-492-5266