Baseball: Sidney can’t keep up with Troy

TROY — Sidney couldn’t keep up with Miami Valley League leader Troy and lost 11-0 in five innings on Tuesday at Market Street Field.

Aiden Booth hit a two-out triple to right field in the top of the first, but Troy’s Brian Allen struck out his third batter of the inning to strand Booth.

The Trojans then went to work in the bottom half.

Caleb Akins reached on an error after hitting a ground ball back to pitcher Gavin Roberts with one out, then Ryder Kirtley drew a walk. Akins and Kirtley advanced to third and second, respectively, on a wild pitch, then Hayden Frey hit a one-run single to right field.

Owen Harlmert followed with a one-run single on a line drive to left to put the Trojans ahead 2-0, then Roberts walked Matthew Hempker to load the bases.

Roberts walked Eli Smith to push across another run, but he then struck out Eli Donnan and coaxed a fly out from Evan Kaiser to get out of the inning.

Sidney went down in order in the second, and the Trojans added to their lead. Akins hit a double to center field, then Kirtley walked. Akins and Kirtley advanced on a wild pitch, then Frey reached on a dropped third strike, which allowed Akins to score from third to push the lead to 4-0.

Harlamert hit an RBI single in the infield to drive in another run, but Roberts struck out Hempker and Smith to get out of the inning.

Tucker Herron drew a walk to start Sidney off in the third, then Roberts hit a one-out double to center. But Allen then struck out Ian Arnold and Booth to strand runners on third and second.

The Trojans stranded two runners in the third but pushed the margin to run-rule territory in the fourth.

Frey led off the inning with a double to center field, then Harlamert hit an RBI double to left to push the lead to 6-0. Hempker hit a fly out, but Smith then reached on an error and Donnan then hit a two-run triple to right field to drive in two more runs.

Sidney’s Will Boshears then walked Kaiser. Donnan scored on a wild pitch to push the lead to 9-0, then Boshears walked Connor Hutchinson and Akins to load the bases. Kirtley hit an RBI single to left and Frey drove in another run on a sacrifice fly before the end of the inning.

Aiden Ike hit a one-double in the fifth but advanced no further.

Allen pitched all five innings for Troy and gave up three hits and two walks while striking out 11 batters.

Roberts pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up six earned runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out seven batters. Boshears gave up three earned runs on two hits and three walks in 2/3 of an inning on the mound.

Sidney, which dropped to 6-6 overall with a 13-5 loss at Oakwood on Wednesday, is tied with Xenia for first place in MVL Valley Division standings with a 5-4 league record.

Troy (9-4, 8-1 MVL Miami) is in first place in overall MVL standings.

The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to host the Trojans on Friday. They’re scheduled to travel to West Carrollton on Monday.

