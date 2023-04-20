Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:01 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-10:41 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 600 block of South Main Avenue.

-8:40 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 40 block of Meadow Lane.

-7:06 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 900 block of South Main Avenue.

-4:05 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-4:03 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 800 block of Fielding Road.

-3:59 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-3:20 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Campbell Road and South Highland Avenue.

-2:59 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-1:15 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of South Main Avenue.

-12:48 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-12:39 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-9:13 a.m.: crime in progress. Robert Gene Farmer, 40, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-8:14 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 900 block of South Main Avenue.

-7:23 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of Enterprise Avenue.

TUESDAY

-11:46 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-9:40 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-7:38 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Crescent Drive and South Main Avenue.

-5:43 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to past breaking and entering in the 800 block of Michigan Street.

-4:43 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 300 block of Ironwood Drive.

-3:32 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-3:13 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 400 block of South Highland Avenue.

-1:33 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-1:07 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 1000 block of Sherwood Court.

-11:08 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 100 block of East Court Street.

-8:58 a.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 600 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-5:11 a.m.: burglary. Police responded to a burglary in progress in the 1000 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

Crashes

Robert W. Taylor, 19, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on April 19 at 3:20 p.m.

Ashley D. Greer, 34, of Sidney, was stopped at the traffic light on Highland Avenue at the intersection of Campbell Road and Taylor was behind her and rear-ended her.

• Devin Adam White, 24, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on April 18 at 5:13 p.m.

White was traveling westbound on North Street when he said his brakes failed, so he turned northbound onto Ohio Avenue so he did not cut across oncoming traffic. Then he attempted to turn right into a city-owned parking lot and struck a city-owned sign.

• Mark Elmer Rinderle, 62, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at a private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on April 18 at 11:08 a.m.

Ranaya Jolene Conrad, 21, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound in the alleyway south of East Court Street and Rinderle was pulling out of a parking lot traveling southbound. Rinderle pulled into the alley to cross and continue southbound and struck Conrad.

• Darren E. Eilerman, 18, of Fort Loramie, was cited with disobedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on April 17 at 2:17 p.m.

Eilerman turned right on a red light from Vandemark Road to Michigan Street in front of Mason Turner, 20, of Houston — who was traveling westbound on Michigan Street — causing a collision.

• Ethan Egbert, 20, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on April 17 at 12:18 p.m.

Jessica Redinbo, 31, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on Michigan Street in the right lane and Egbert was behind her. Redinbo began to turn right into a parking lot and Egbert failed to stop, rear-ending her.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on April 16 at 8:33 p.m.

A vehicle owned by Tabitha Keller, of Sidney, with an unknown driver was traveling eastbound on Washington Street when he failed to stop at the stop sign and lost control, sliding onto North Main Avenue while making a left turn and striking a parked car owned by Cheryl Wolaver, of Sidney, causing disabling damage to both vehicles. The unknown driver left the car parked on the road and fled on foot. Keller’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing and Wolaver’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:01 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

WEDNESDAY

-9:30 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-1:23 a.m. to 5:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

TUESDAY

-10:06 a.m. to 10:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-4:24 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-9:39 a.m.: carbon monoxide investigation. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-1:34 a.m. to 10:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-2:55 to 7:10 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

APRIL 16

-6:28 a.m. to 11:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

APRIL 15

-9:37 a.m. to 11:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-7:12 p.m.: carbon monoxide investigation. Crews responded to one call.

-8:50 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

APRIL 14

-5:35 to 11:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-5:14 a.m. to 12:37 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

APRIL 13

-10:19 a.m. to 9:39 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

-9:33 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell