Alice in Wonderland production to be held at Fort Loramie Elementary

FORT LORAMIE — A new community drama club, consisting of The Fort Loramie Drama Club and students of Russia Local Schools, will perform a production of “Alice in Wonderland,” adapted by Jason Pizzarello, during the weekend of April 21-23.

Performance times are Friday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, April 23 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $8 per adult and $5 per student. Doors will open 30 minutes before each performance. All performances will be held at the Fort Loramie Elementary School building.

The story’s synopsis begins when Alice falls down the rabbit hole, after chasing a white rabbit with a pocket watch. Alice enters the extraordinary world of Wonderland. As she is adventuring through this enchanting land, she is greeted by many characters. During her journey, she is searching to find out who she truly is. Along the way she visits a mad tea party, a sarcastic caterpillar, a depressed mock turtle, and one, very, very irrational queen. Will Alice ever escape this dream-like landscape? Or was she never meant to at all?

The students will be led by Director Jennifer Paulus and Assistant Directors James Scheer and Jessica Poeppelman.

Cast members from Fort Loramie include senior Thomas Birkmeyer; juniors Aliya Hoelscher, Jack Holthaus and Whitney Timmerman; sophomores Amanda Kunkler and Sophia Scheer; freshman Sadie Barfell; eighth grader Adam Wolfe; seventh graders Mackenzie Holthaus, Ava Schmiesing, Kiersten Seger, Will Rethman and Joslyn Zircher; sixth graders Kiersten Boeke, Rosalie Busse, Leah Glass, Evan Meyer and Ian Meyer; and fifth graders Bensen Aselage, Corinne Barhorst, Jenna Glass, Cora Holthaus and Zoey Prueter.

Cast members from Russia include senior Kody Barhorst; juniors Alexandria Gaerke and Sophia Vallandingham; sophomore Abigail Sullenberger; freshman Allie Bruns; seventh graders Ruthie Dapore, Mary Fullenkamp, Adalia Meyer and Natalie Sullenberger; and fifth graders Vivian Hoehne and Clara Smith.