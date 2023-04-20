Fleurette Garden Club to host Spring Flower Show

BELLEFONTAINE — The Fleurette Garden Club of Logan County will be hosting a Spring Flower Show at the Masonic Lodge, 600 N. Main St., Bellefontaine. The show will include exhibits of cut specimens, container grown plants, artistic flower designs and photography. In addition there will be a plant sale, a bake sale, a white elephant table and vendors with garden related items.

The show and sale are on Saturday, May 20. The plant sale and vendor sales will be open from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Flower Show will be open for viewing from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. with quiet prevailing during the judging of the flower and photography show which begins at noon. While judging the exhibits, the judge will explain about how to exhibit at a Flower Show.

This flower show will be judged by judges from the American Iris Society and the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs. The photography will be judged by an Ohio Hi Point Career Center teacher of photography.

This show is open to the public – both as an exhibitor and visitor. The show is free to public visitors. There is a small charge for entering exhibits in the show. Exhibitors must register for the show by May 12.

For more information about entering the show, contact [email protected]