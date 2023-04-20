Riverside BPA presents 2023 Riverfest

QUINCY — Headlining Riverfest 2023 is the Michelle Robinson Band with opening act Steve Lewis on Sunday, April 23, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Riverfest is being held at Riverbirch Farms, 2267 N. County Road 23, Quincy. Organized by the Riverside Business Professionals of America (BPA) and the Riverside High School’s radio station, WDEQ 91.7 FM, the event includes musical performances, a silent auction, raffles and food.

Riverfest at Riverbirch Farm began in 2022 and this event will be the second Riverfest at Riverbirch Farms. While the event is organized by the Riverside BPA, students involved in organizing the event have acquired numerous sponsorships from community members and businesses to support the event and the BPA.

Tickets are $15 at the door and proceeds go to support the Riverside BPA.