Coin Club awards scholarships

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Coin Club presented their annual scholarships during their monthly meeting on April 13. Scholarships were given to three Shelby County bound students.

Essays were judged on the adherence to the topic, sentence structure, grammar and flair. All college bound Shelby County seniors are eligible to submit an essay for a chance to win.

First place was presented to Nathan Boerger, Fort Loramie High School, who received $500 and a Silver Eagle. Boerger is the son of Kevin and Gina Boerger. Football, baseball, 4-H, FFA, student council, other community clubs, hanging out with friends, and chores around the farm were part of each day for him throughout high school. He will attend The Ohio State University this fall, majoring in Agribusiness and Applied Economics.

Second place was awarded to Seth Oberdorf, Houston High School, who received $300 and a Silver Eagle. Oberdorf is the son of Christine and Brian Helman and Larry Oberdorf Jr. He plays alto saxophone in the Houston band, is a member of the environmental club and National Honor Society, and has worked at Cinemark since he was 16. He will attend Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, majoring in Aerospace Engineering, and enroll in the Air Force ROTC program.

Third place winner was Sarah Thomas, Fort Loramie High School, who received $150 and a Silver Eagle. Thomas is the daughter of Doug and Lisa Thomas. She was a member of the cross country and bowling teams. This fall she will attend the University of Findlay, majoring in Biology Pre-Med.