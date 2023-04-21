Nearly $50 million allocated for Ohio jail projects

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Director Annette Chambers-Smith announced funding support for construction, renovation, and security improvement projects at nearly a dozen local jails in Ohio on April 20.

In total, approximately $50 million in funding from the Ohio Jail Safety and Security Program will be awarded to 11 county jail projects. DeWine worked in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly to secure funding for the program as part of the current capital budget.

“It’s critical that our jails are safe and secure, but it’s also important that our jail environments can influence positive change and put inmates on a good path upon release,” said DeWine. “With this funding, we’re helping these local jails move forward with projects that will allow them to better meet the demands of our modern criminal justice system and further support the growing number of inmates struggling with substance use and mental health issues.”

The counties that will receive funding for construction/renovation projects are:

• Auglaize County: $2,035,970

• Columbiana County: $462,500

• Greene County: $15,000,000

• Lucas County: $10,065,000

• Wayne County: $15,000,000

• Williams County: $4,662,756

The counties that will receive funding for security upgrades are:

• Carroll County: $227,300

• Hancock County: $248,480

The counties that will receive funding for needs/feasibility assessments are:

• Jackson County: $1,000,000

• Miami County: $175,000

• Ottawa County: $350,000

These grants represent the second round of funding offered as part of the program. The first round of grants included $45 million for major construction projects at six local jails and an additional $5 million for smaller-scale projects at six additional facilities.

The County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) thanked the DeWine administration for the funding and for the leadership of the Ohio General Assembly.

“Ensuring public safety is one of the most important services that counties provide, and the robust partnership with state leaders to keep county jails well-funded to make needed improvements to address the complex needs that jail populations have is vital to the provision of that service,” said CCAO President and Henry County Commissioner Glenn Miller. “CCAO expresses deep thanks to the administration and the General Assembly for their support in keeping the public safe and ensuring that justice-involved individuals are kept in humane environments and receive mental health and addiction services that they may need.”

In addition to the funding included in last year’s capital budget, CCAO is working with the administration, the House, and the Senate to include additional funding for much-needed jail construction and renovation projects in House Bill 33, the state’s main operating budget.

The County Commissioners Association of Ohio has worked for more than 140 years to advance effective county government for Ohio through legislative advocacy, education and training, technical assistance and research, quality enterprise service programs, and greater citizen awareness and understanding of county government.