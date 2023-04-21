Dayton man sentenced for passing counterfeit note in Sidney

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for counterfeiting, aggravated assault, and drugs, among other charges.

Benjamin D. Zackery, Jr., 38, of Dayton, was sentenced to five years community control, with two days of jail credit given. Additionally Zackery must maintain employment, must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, and must successfully complete the Thinking for a Change program, for one count of attempted counterfeiting, a fifth degree felony. Zackery was indicted on one count of counterfeiting, a fourth degree felony, for knowingly passing a counterfeit note.

Daniel Wade, 59, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control, with five days of jail credit given, for one count of aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Wade must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, successfully complete anger and rage counseling, and be in county jail for 60 days on work release. Wade was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony, for striking an adult male victim on the head with a shovel.

Michael E. LeMaster, 52, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control, must complete a psycho-sexual evaluation and complete counseling if required, and must pay a fine of $200, with no days of jail credit given, for the one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first degree misdemeanor. LeMaster was indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition, third and fourth degree felonies, for observing a child under 13 in sexual contact with another for the purpose of arousing himself or the child and providing alcohol to a minor to encourage the child to perform sexual acts on another person.

Logan T. Richard, 19, of Bradford, was sentenced to five years of community control, must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility, and must successfully complete residing in a recovery home after completion of time at the correctional facility, with nine days of jail credit given, for one count of aggravated possession of drugs. Richard was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and two counts of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, a glass pipe and a brindle. Three counts were dismissed by the state.

Austin M. Cox, 21, 0f Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months in prison with 165 days of jail credit given, for violating terms of community control after being convicted on one count of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for selling or offering to sell a substance containing LSD, a schedule I controlled substance.

Brandon Lee Miller, 22, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 24 months in prison, with 285 days of credit given, for violating terms of community control after being convicted for illegal conveyance of a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third degree felony. Miller was indicted on the same charge. A charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, was dismissed by the state.

Ryan J. Steinke, 35, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, with two days of jail credit given, for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Steinke was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and one count of criminal trespass, a fourth degree misdemeanor, for methamphetamine, pipes, lighters and a bindle for abusing methamphetamine, and for trespassing. Two counts were dismissed by the state.

Ian B. Freeman, 35, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 24 months and 17 months in prison, concurrent, with five days of jail credit given, for one count of illegal conveyance of prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third degree felony, and for one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony. Freeman was indicted for one count of illegal conveyance of prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third degree felony, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, for methamphetamine. Three charges were dismissed.

Mahala D. Bolden, 44, of Piqua, was sentenced to 11 months in prison for one charge of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Bolden was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for cocaine. Two charges were dismissed.

Thomas D. Goings, 49, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 24 months and 12 months in prison, with four days of jail credit given, concurrent, for aggravated possession of drugs, third and fifth degree felonies. Additionally, a wolf .50 caliber muzzle loader gun was forfeited. Goings was indicted on the same charged, and two counts of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony. Two counts were dismissed.