SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of March 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Tracy N. Stimetz, 43, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $161 fine.
Antoine Cortez Caldwell, 32, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with driving under restrictions, speeding, and contempt, $157 fine.
Brian E. Boulware, Jr., 45, of Gary, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dontas C. Kitt, 48, of Springfield, was charged with no operator license and contempt, $157 fine.
Davine D. Clemons, 23, of Dayton, was charged with use of unauthorized plates, $157 fine.
Briana F. Blankenship, 24, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Diana J. Keller, 65, of Botkins, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.
Cori Rayanne Grimes, 21, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Michelle Casto, 54, of Cumming, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $120 fine.
Ava Mei Fuzhu Westfall, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Gabe Thomas Phillips, 21, of Minster, was charged with seat belt violation, driver, $116 fine.
Joseph Clark Steinberger, 61, of Urbana, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.
Thomas Michael Wallace, 24, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.
Brodie M. Thorpe, 18, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop sign/yield sign, $136 fine.
Beverly J. Wood, 69, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
Angela Jo Sunderland, 52, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Todd D. Penhorwood, 54, of Mount Victory, was charged with insecure load, $130 fine.
Nicholas Bryan Harvey, 41, of Findlay, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
William Roger Grove, 56, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135.
Cynthia S. Popp, 68, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
Cody E. Springer, 26, of New Bremen, was charged with failure to stop at traffic light, $130 fine.
Catherine D. Platfoot, 48, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Elizabeth M. Cotterman, 35, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Melinda K. Reeves, 32, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions, $157 fine.
Zacolby Larichard Smith, 23, of Meridian, Mississippi, was charged with insecure load, $130 fine.
Tyler G. Richardson, 24, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $160 fine.
Kaitlyn P. Middendorf, 26, of Versailles, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Alysha Maurer, 20, of Anna, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Marilyn Diane Winner, 76, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Gloria A. Davidson, 65, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Matt O. Heslepp, 51, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Eric Ray Vanek, 50, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jacob D. Griffith, 30, of Russells Point, was charged with driving under restrictions- child support/FTA, and speeding, $410 fine.
Kimberly K. Craig, 26, of Ripley, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.
Jack Anthony Demarco, 53, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Brent A. Walden, 32, of Dayton, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.
Richard Robert Stevenson, 55, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Mark C. Hawkins, 66, of Ramara, Ontario, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Connie A. Imwalle, 48, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Suzanne M. Landers, 42, of Bradford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Casey John Topping, 39, of Springboro, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jalen Anthony Thomas, 25, of Nashville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
E4ric J. Pierce, 44, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Noah James Moore, 30, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Sharon Lynn Minton, 49, of Cedar Bluff, Alabama, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Matthew J. Pellman, 36, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Dianne M. Carnes, 75, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Kevin Harriger, 49, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $186 fine.
Quentin T. Couch, 21, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions, $161 fine.