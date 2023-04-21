SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of March 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Tracy N. Stimetz, 43, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $161 fine.

Antoine Cortez Caldwell, 32, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with driving under restrictions, speeding, and contempt, $157 fine.

Brian E. Boulware, Jr., 45, of Gary, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dontas C. Kitt, 48, of Springfield, was charged with no operator license and contempt, $157 fine.

Davine D. Clemons, 23, of Dayton, was charged with use of unauthorized plates, $157 fine.

Briana F. Blankenship, 24, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Diana J. Keller, 65, of Botkins, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Cori Rayanne Grimes, 21, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michelle Casto, 54, of Cumming, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $120 fine.

Ava Mei Fuzhu Westfall, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Gabe Thomas Phillips, 21, of Minster, was charged with seat belt violation, driver, $116 fine.

Joseph Clark Steinberger, 61, of Urbana, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.

Thomas Michael Wallace, 24, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Brodie M. Thorpe, 18, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop sign/yield sign, $136 fine.

Beverly J. Wood, 69, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Angela Jo Sunderland, 52, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Todd D. Penhorwood, 54, of Mount Victory, was charged with insecure load, $130 fine.

Nicholas Bryan Harvey, 41, of Findlay, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

William Roger Grove, 56, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135.

Cynthia S. Popp, 68, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Cody E. Springer, 26, of New Bremen, was charged with failure to stop at traffic light, $130 fine.

Catherine D. Platfoot, 48, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Elizabeth M. Cotterman, 35, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Melinda K. Reeves, 32, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions, $157 fine.

Zacolby Larichard Smith, 23, of Meridian, Mississippi, was charged with insecure load, $130 fine.

Tyler G. Richardson, 24, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $160 fine.

Kaitlyn P. Middendorf, 26, of Versailles, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Alysha Maurer, 20, of Anna, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Marilyn Diane Winner, 76, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gloria A. Davidson, 65, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matt O. Heslepp, 51, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Eric Ray Vanek, 50, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacob D. Griffith, 30, of Russells Point, was charged with driving under restrictions- child support/FTA, and speeding, $410 fine.

Kimberly K. Craig, 26, of Ripley, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Jack Anthony Demarco, 53, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brent A. Walden, 32, of Dayton, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Richard Robert Stevenson, 55, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mark C. Hawkins, 66, of Ramara, Ontario, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Connie A. Imwalle, 48, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Suzanne M. Landers, 42, of Bradford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Casey John Topping, 39, of Springboro, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jalen Anthony Thomas, 25, of Nashville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

E4ric J. Pierce, 44, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Noah James Moore, 30, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sharon Lynn Minton, 49, of Cedar Bluff, Alabama, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew J. Pellman, 36, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Dianne M. Carnes, 75, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Kevin Harriger, 49, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $186 fine.

Quentin T. Couch, 21, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions, $161 fine.