Auglaize Co. celebrates courthouse 175th anniversary

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee and many county court officials will co-host an open house at the Auglaize County Courthouse on Sunday, April 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees should use the Willipie Street (east) entrance to the courthouse.

The landmark Auglaize County Courthouse, 201 S. Willipie St., Wapakoneta, was constructed in 1893-94, replacing an 1850 structure. It is widely known for its distinctive and well-preserved architecture, including its interior details, many of which are original to the building. The building currently houses the Court of Common Pleas, Criminal and Civil Divisions, Municipal Court, Domestic Relations Court, the Clerk of Courts, the Prosecuting Attorney’s office, and the county law library.

“Our magnificent courthouse is the embodiment of the strength, beauty, and longevity of our county. We’re pleased to work with county officials to allow residents and visitors the opportunity to tour it,” States 175th anniversary committee member Rachel Barber said.

Courtrooms and several offices will be open for viewing, including the Common Pleas Court, with tour guide Judge Frederick E. Pepple; Municipal Courtroom, with Judge R. Andrew Augsberger; Domestic Relations Court, with a representative of Judge Mark E. Spees; Clerk of Courts Office, with Common Pleas and Municipal Clerk of Courts I. Jean Meckstroth; and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, with Prosecuting Attorney Edwin A. Pierce or his representative. Former Public Defender Gerald F. Siesel will be on hand to explain the role of this county office. Volunteers Rollin and Kay Wellington and Rachel Barber will also provide information about the history and architecture of the courthouse.

About the Auglaize County anniversary:

The volunteer members of the 175th committee include Rachel Barber, Lori Bellman, Genevieve Conradi, Dennis Dicke, Luann Everett, Dennis Gaertner, Don Harrod, Jim Lee, Esther Leffel, Edee Marshall, Mary Mathews, Sharon Schnell, Jeanne Shaw, Marilyn Shaw, Lisa Watercutter and Charisse Zuppardo. The committee members have met monthly since mid-2021 to plan the milestone anniversary, which will include events throughout 2023.

Those with questions about the 175th anniversary or this event may contact Rachel Barber at [email protected] or 419-738-9328.