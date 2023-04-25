61st annual National Young Artists’ Competition coming April 29

LIMA — The Friends of the Symphony will host the 61st annual Lima Symphony Orchestra National Young Artists’ Competition on Saturday, April 29, at Yoder Recital Hall on the campus of Bluffton University, 1 University Drive, Bluffton. The competition this year features piano, winds and brass. The evening concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Including both a junior and senior division, these competitors represent the finest universities and conservatories in the country. Judges for the competition are top artists in their fields. This year the Friends of the Symphony welcome judges Da Eun Choi (piano), Michele Gingras (clarinet), Stephen Campbell (trumpet) and Hamilton Tescarollo (piano).

The winners of this renowned competition will receive cash prizes. First-place winners, upon recommendation of the Lima Symphony Orchestra music director, may appear as featured soloists with the Lima Symphony Orchestra at a future date. The junior division is for competitors ages 17-21 enrolled in a college or conservatory degree program. The senior division is for competitors ages 22-26 enrolled in a college or conservatory degree program.

Information on the Friends of the Symphony, Young Artists’ Competition and other educational programs and opportunities can be found on the symphony website at: www.limasymphony.com.