Baseball: Fort Loramie beats Russia for early advantage in SCAL race

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie has an early leg up in the Shelby County Athletic League race after earning a dominating victory over rival Russia on Tuesday.

The Redskins pulled away in the fifth inning to earn a 6-1 victory and hand Russia its first SCAL loss. It was the 11th consecutive victory for Fort Loramie (13-2, 8-0 SCAL), which started the season 2-2.

Fort Loramie junior righthander Maverick Grudich threw a complete game. He struck out seven batters without walking any and scattered three hits across seven innings, two of which were by Felix Francis.

The Raiders pulled within 2-1 in the top of fifth. Francis hit a line-drive single to left field to lead off the inning, then stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch with one out.

Ross Fiessinger then hit a line out to Dylan Saunders, who misfired on a throw on a double play attempt, which allowed Francis to score.

But Fort Loramie took control in the bottom half.

Max Cotner drew a walk with one out, then Darren Eilerman hit a line-drive single to left field. Russia swapped starting pitcher Braylon Cordonnier for Fiessinger on the mound, and Fiessinger hit Logan Eilerman to load the bases.

Cotner scored on a wild pitch, then Roger Hoying hit an RBI single on a ground ball to left field to give Fort Loramie a 4-1 lead. Calvin Hoying hit an RBI single on a line drive to left field, then leadoff hitter Collin Lessing drove in a run on an infield single.

Francis hit a double with two outs in the seventh and was Russia’s only baserunner in the final two innings.

The Raiders had three hits and committed two errors while Fort Loramie had eight hits and committed two errors.

Eilerman was 2 for 3 with two runs while Roger Hoying was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and two runs. Calvin Hoying was 2 for 2. Eilerman, Grudich and Roger Hoying each hit one double.

Cordonnier was charged with the loss for Russia (13-2, 8-1). He pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

The victory could be big for Fort Loramie in terms of tournament seeding; the Redskins and Raiders look to be the top contenders for the No. 1 seed in the Sidney Div. IV sectional. Coaches will vote for tournament seeds next week, and draw meetings will take place on May 7.

The teams aren’t scheduled to face off again until May 11, when Fort Loramie is slated to travel to Russia.

Jackson Center (7-5, 5-3) is in third place in SCAL standings; no other team more than two league wins.

Fort Loramie is scheduled to play at Springfield Northwestern (5-7) on Thursday and to host St. Henry (11-2) on Saturday.

The Raiders are scheduled to travel to Houston (3-10) on Thursday for an SCAL game and to travel to New Bremen on Friday for a nonconference game. They’re slated to host Anna for an SCAL game on May 4.

