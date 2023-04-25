Donate blood, enter to win $300 gift card

DAYTON — April is National Gardening Month, so be good to your garden and each other by donating at the Community Blood Center National Gardening Month Blood Drive on April 24-29.

Everyone who registers to donate at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St., April 24-29 will be entered in the drawing for a $300 Siebenthaler’s Garden Center gift card and will also receive the “Blood Donor – Difference Maker ” T-shirt.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

April is a challenging month for blood collection because of spring breaks and vacation travel. Help make a difference in the lives of hospital patients by keeping your appointment to donate or rescheduling soon as possible.

Save time when you donate by downloading the Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.