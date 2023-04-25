Music and comedy show to be held at Historic Sidney Theatre

By Amantha Garpiel

SIDNEY — Randy Young, of Sidney, has been working in the music industry on the side for 10 years and is finally achieving a goal of bringing a show for everyone to his hometown of Sidney.

The show, Randy Young Presents Pass the Mic, is being held at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Saturday, May 20, from 7 to 11 p.m. The show is open for all ages and Young feels that he has succeeded in bringing in an act to suit almost everyone’s taste. Pass the Mic is a combination of music and stand-up comedy featuring artists from Ohio and one from Indiana.

Musical acts performing at the event are T. Nation and The Small Town Brothers, two acts from Ohio, and 16-year-old musician Logan Rush from Indiana. The musicians bring a range of music from country to hip-hop to rock. The comedians performing are Dionte Allen, Calep Lee and Ryan Harroff, all of whom bring a different type of stand-up comedy to the Historic Sidney Theatre’s stage.

Other than Rush, all of the performers are from the Dayton area and the comedians all got their start on stage at Wiley’s or The Funny Bone. Performer T. Nation is even a Sidney local and barber at JC’s Barbershop. The event is being hosted by Frye Guy, a former radio personality on K99.1 FM.

Young has been involved in the music industry for 10 years and has been a part of producing shows for various artists in Ohio and other states around the U.S. The idea for this show comes from his love for comedy and music. He decided he wanted to bring a show to The Historical Sidney Theatre when he heard of a local music studio putting on a rap show at the theatre. He discovered that the owner of the studio’s building is Seth Middleton, who Young graduated from Fairlawn High School with, and who is a board member for the Historical Sidney Theatre. Young presented his idea to Middleton who introduced him to the director of the theatre where Young was offered a date for an event on the spot.

“My idea was offering a little bit of something for everyone. Two things that have always helped power me through life are music and comedy,” said Young. “Music and comedy was always there for me. I’ve never done any type of show where I’ve mixed the two.”

“There’s three different styles of stand-up comedy and then there’s three different types of music. So, no matter what kind of comedy you’re into or what kind of music you’re into, I feel like this offers a show for everybody. I think anybody can come and enjoy themselves,” said Young. “On top of being in the music business on the side for the last 10 years, I’ve always had to travel for shows and stuff. There’s never been a whole lot in Sidney to offer. I’m excited to be able to offer something kind of affordable that people can just walk to if they want to, you know Shelby County’s pretty big, so this will give some people something to come to locally instead of traveling.”

Tickets are available in advance for $20 at www.sidneytheatre.org, or at the door on the night of the show for $25. Doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, and the entertainment begins at 7 p.m.