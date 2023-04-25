Firefighter of the Year awarded at City Council meeting

By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY – Fire Chief Chad Hollinger presented the 2022 Firefighter of the Year (FFOY) award to Scott Marchal at the Sidney City Council meeting on April 24.

Hollinger said Marchal has been with the department for 15 years and is a certified firefighter/paramedic. He is also an active American Heart Association CPR instructor and a state-certified fire instructor.

In 2019 and 2021, Marchal received Records of Exceptional Performance for his involvement in excellent EMS care in a prolonged effort to revive two patients in cardiac arrest. He also received Records of Exceptional Performance for a February 2021 structure fire and for contributing his own funds to purchase a stove for a single mother and her family after a kitchen fire in 2022.

Hollinger explained that those who receive the FFOY award are nominated by their peers and are evaluated by a committee on the following criteria:

• Consistent top level performance of routine duties;

• Cooperative attitude with fellow firefighters and supervisors;

• As a team member and individually, demonstrates a high level of proficiency operating at emergency incidents;

• Projects a positive image of the department to the public, both on and off duty;

• Seeks ways to improve delivery of departmental services.

The council adopted two ordinances and seven resolutions. One ordinance changed the Wastewater Treatment Plant surcharge rates for excessive loads and the other allowed the restructuring of positions in the police department. Both ordinances were introduced at the April 10 council meeting. As a result of the latter ordinance, a new deputy chief position was created for the police department, and the person who will fill that role will be announced on April 25. City Manager Andrew Bowsher said a deputy chief position was created partly because of how well the deputy chief and chief work together in the fire department, and the restructuring is occurring because the city’s departments are in need of middle management positions.

The adopted ordinances included the following:

• Authorizing the city manager to execute a collective bargaining agreement with the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (OPBA), which pertains to public safety telecommunicators. The agreement will be effective from Jan. 1, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2026, and would provide a realignment for 2024 to 2026; remove the floating holiday and add Veteran’s Day, Juneteenth and the day after Thanksgiving; and revise a few sections in different articles;

• Reappointing Michael Jannides to the Tree Board for a three-year term expiring April 30, 2026. Jannides has served on the board since 2011;

• Reappointing Kevin Behr to the Downtown Design Review Board for a three-year term expiring May 1, 2026. Behr has served on the board since 2011. Mayor Mardie Milligan abstained from voting because she is a member of the board;

• Accepting the recommendations of the Tax Incentive Review Committee to continue all agreements the committee reviewed. The full list of the reviewed agreements is included in the April 24 City Council agenda packet;

• Approving a lot split requested by UGDC, LLC, on behalf of Menard Inc. to create two lots roughly 1.1 acres in size. The Planning Commission recommended approval at its April 24 meeting;

• Approving the transfer of a small piece of land from one property to another on Montrose Avenue and combining each property into a single lot. The resolution had to be separated into two votes; one to split and one to replat. The Planning Commission recommended approval at its April 24 meeting.

The council also approved the March 2023 summary financial report.

Two ordinances were introduced – one assessing the cost of junk removal for 39 properties totaling $16,842.20, and the other amending the personnel policies, procedures and regulations codified ordinance to add 408 hours per year of military leave for public safety employees.

During council and staff comments, Milligan mentioned Arbor Day on Friday, April 28, and a tree will be planted at Holy Angels Catholic School at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 4, is the National Day of Prayer and the event in Sidney will start at 5:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church and will end at the courtsquare.

Hollinger said a firefighter/paramedic job listing was recently released with a deadline of June 15.

The next City Council meeting will be on Monday, May 8, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.