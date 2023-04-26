125 years

April 26, 1898

The fire alarm bell was run and the whistles over the city were blown this afternoon shortly after 2 o’clock. This was done after a message was received at the News office, stating that “The President now considered war on and there was no time to be lost in forcing the issue.” Hundreds of people gathered on the streets and sang patriotic songs. The crowd that gathered in front of the News office numbered more than 500 people.

100 years

April 26, 1923

At an enthusiastic meeting of the members of the Sidney Country Club held in the courtroom last evening, the membership voted unanimously to purchase the club grounds and to endorse the plan of the board of directors to finance the proposal. The meeting was the largest ever held in the matter of attendance of the club membership. The proposal for purchase includes the present club grounds and 10 acres to the south, giving a total of 38 acres. Total cost of the purchase will be $14,000.

——-

A total of 194 students, representing all the schools in the county were in Sidney yesterday to take part in the spelling contest, given under the direction of W.E. Partington, county school superintendent. Contestants were chosen by the teachers of the many schools by conducting spelling contests among their pupils with those with the highest averages being permitted to compete at the county level.

75 years

April 26, 1948

Jewish assault forces overran the port city of Haifa almost in its entirety today after a night-long battle that cost 300 Arab casualties.

——-

The Rainbow Grill, located opposite the post office, was opened for business today by the owners and operators, Joe and Laura Watren. A formal opening is planned for the near future. The Watrens formerly operated the Rinehart Café at the corner of West Avenue and Court Street.

——-

Members of the cast of the Sidney Theatre Guild production, “Dear Ruth,” will put the final touches on the play over the weekend. It will be presented Monday evening in the high school auditorium. Members of the cast include Robert Casper, Ruth Miller, Jean Flaugher, James Troester, Griffis Jenkins, Deirita Bollinger, Claire Gannon, Charles Williams, Marilyn Evans, Fred Griffis and Mrs. Janice Shedd.

50 years

April 26, 1973

BOTKINS – Carol Greve, senior at Botkins Central School, will deliver the valedictorian address during commencement exercises at the school May 20 at 2 p.m. Miss Greve has a 3.61 point average and plans to continue her studies at Ohio State University, Lima Branch, majoring in physical therapy.

——-

In an election Tuesday, Charles Wren was chosen 1973-74 president of the Sidney Optimist Club, to succeed Karl Bemus. He will not take office until Oct. 1, however.

25 years

April 26, 1998

Darlene Craver manager of the Northtown branch of Star Bank in Sidney has been named Star Bank’s top performing branch manager for the organization’s community bank division. In addition, Craver also has received a Star Bank Pinnacle Award. She was among Star Bank branch managers recently honored at the bank’s Pinnacle Awards ceremony at the Cincinnati Country Club.

——-

There are 15,000 new fatheads in Sidney and they are worth more than their weight in mosquitoes. The city of Sidney Thursday afternoon distributed 15,000 fathead minnows at Roadside Park pond, and Tawawa Lake and Amos Lake at Tawawa Park. “These type of minnows will feed on mosquito larvae which are along the shallow edges of ponds and bodies of waters, “ said Scott Thomas, Sidney Street Department superintendent.

