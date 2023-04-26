UF students participate in 2023 symposium

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to share their research, creativity, and professional learning experiences with the University and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time.

The symposium may be viewed at https://www.findlay.edu/offices/academic/ssc2023.

Local students honored were:

• Ashlyn Bohman, of Osgood, was honored as a sophomore member of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 310.

• Cole Condon, of Versailles, received the Tim Barhite Memorial Award for Excellence in Biology.

• Courtney Hollenbacher, of Minster, received the Pharmaceutical Sciences Research Award.

• Lane Hollingsworth, of Quincy, 43343, was named Outstanding Senior in Animal Science.

• Joshua Kilgore, of DeGraff, was honored as a Dana Scholar for 2021-2022.

• Jessica Meyer, of Versailles, was named Adolescent/Young Adult Outstanding Teacher Education Graduate.

• Kelsey Meyer, of Anna, presented “Effectiveness of Fall Prevention Education on Community-Dwelling Older Adults’ Fear of Falling: Stepping On.”

Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom.