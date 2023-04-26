Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Mother’s Day Plant Sale returns

PIQUA — The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA) will once again host their Mother’s Day plant sale on Saturday, May 13, from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Included in the sale will be gallon pots of brightly colored geraniums ($15 each) along with flowering hanging baskets and 10 inch mixed flower pots ($28 each).

The sale takes place at the corner of Ash and North Downing Streets and payment options include cash, check or credit cards. Pre-orders can be made at www.piquacaldwellhistoricdistrict.org and picked up on the day of the event. Any customer purchasing five or more plants will qualify for free delivery within the Piqua city limits.

Proceeds from this sale will support the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District’s placement of aluminum cast historic markers to help increase awareness of the rich history behind its beautiful historic properties. PCHDA is also working to partner with the City of Piqua to install historic district street signage to identify the district as specified in the National Register of Historic Places to encourage an increase in heritage tourism within downtown Piqua.

For more information about this organization, visit www.piquacaldwellhistoricdistrict.org.