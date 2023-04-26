Multiple scholarships available for college students

SIDNEY — Area college students and adults are reminded to complete the Community Foundation of Shelby County scholarship application by May 25. More than $92,000 is available to residents who are at least one year out of high school and starting college or working toward a degree.

Several healthcare field scholarships are available from the Virginia and Richard Matz and Medical and Health Professions funds. Nursing students have opportunities from the Betty Lee Riggs Hughes Fund, the William and Bonnie Swonger Fund and Catherine Moloney Fund. The Heidi Norris scholarship benefits Respiratory Therapy students from Shelby, Auglaize or Mercer counties.

Scholarships for those living anywhere in Shelby County include the Dr. Edward and Anne Link scholarship for students in visual or performing arts or creative writing, the Kent R. Smith Scholarship for education majors and the James P. Humphrey Sidney-Shelby County Black Achievers Scholarship for students who received an award as a high school senior.

Fairlawn past graduates and school district residents are eligible for several Robert and Thelma Sargeant scholarships.

Fort Loramie alumni may apply for the Madeline Maurer scholarship for education majors or the renewable James and Marcia Schulze scholarship for engineering majors.

Sidney graduates may apply for the Sidney High School Alumni and the Larry Hawkins Family scholarships.

College students from Shelby, Auglaize or Mercer counties who were four year 4-H or FFA members are eligible for an Adam E. Huelskamp Scholarship. The Law Student Assistance scholarship invites students from Shelby and surrounding counties who are approaching their third year of law school.

Scholarship details and the application link may be found at the Community Foundation of Shelby County website at commfoun.com. Click on Apply for a Scholarship to set up an online account and complete the form. Students are encouraged to begin applying as soon as possible.