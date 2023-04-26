FeaturesCommunity Watching her brother play By LUKE GRONNEBERG - April 26, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp While perched from her bike, Charlotte Phlipot, 3, of Russia, watches her brother, Xavier Phlipot, play in a baseball game against Russia at Fort Loramie, on Tuesday, April 25. Charlotte is the daughter of Scott and Rachel Phlipot. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News While perched from her bike, Charlotte Phlipot, 3, of Russia, watches her brother, Xavier Phlipot, play in a baseball game against Russia at Fort Loramie, on Tuesday, April 25. Charlotte is the daughter of Scott and Rachel Phlipot. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings