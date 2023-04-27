125 years

April 27, 1898

John F. Wilson, J.D. Barnes and Charles E. Thomson have arranged to form a battalion in the city to be ready for the next call for troops for service in the Cuban war. They have opened a recruiting office in the law office of John F. Wilson and about noon today began enrolling volunteers.

——-

Today has really been a holiday in Sidney. Business has been practically suspended. For several hours during the afternoon, all of the business houses in town were closed as Company L. prepared to leave on the Big Four train at 3 o’clock for Springfield. It was a grand display of enthusiasm, showing the true feeling of patriotism that exists among Americans, but only finds its way to the surface when the occasion calls for it. Hundreds of people gathered at the armory and with the Klute band escorted the company to the depot. During a stop at the public square a large silk flag, recently purchased by a subscription collected by the young ladies of Sidney, was presented to the company by Miss Wilda Wilson. The response on behalf of the members of the company was made by Capt. Will T. Amos.

100 years

April 27, 1923

The board of trustees for the Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home farms held a meeting with F.W. Ines, an architect from Ohio State University, yesterday afternoon. The architect was instructed to procure a first-class landscape engineer and proceed with the general layout of the farms at once. He was also instructed to make complete plans for the first unit.

——-

An order has been issued by the department of highways instructing assistant division engineers to inspect all mailboxes erected along state highways to see that they are no closer than five feet from the edge of the road. Highway Director Herrick notes that mailboxes have been erected with no regard for the safety of the public.

75 years

April 27, 1948

The United Nations today voted to take Jerusalem under its protective wing to spare the Holy City from further bloodshed and violence.

——-

The Second district spring conference of the Ohio American Legion held at Fort Loramie was written into the records as an outstanding success Sunday. An estimated 1,500 Legionnaires and guests attended the day-long conclave which was highlighted by the presence of Ohio Legion dignitaries.

——-

A debate on the subject “Resolved, that we need universal military training,” featured the meeting of the Parkwood Grange last evening. Supporting the affirmative were George Allen, C.F. Abbott and Carl Davidson, with the negative team composed of Paul Zimpfer, Walter Widney and John Smart. The judges declared the negative team the winner.

50 years

April 27, 1973

PIQUA – Members of the Board of Trustees of the planned State General and Technical College last night heard a report from Piqua City Manager Wayne Barfols on a sewer line and decided officially on a name for the college. It will be called West Central State General Technical College.

——-

BOTKINS – Botkins High School went hunting for a cage coach today after learning that Ed Miller plans to withdraw from the local school at the end of the current academic semester. The Trojan coach indicated that he had applied and gained the head basketball coaching post at Miami East, where he will succeed Chuck Rhyan, former Sidney High School standout, who submitted his resignation earlier in the year.

25 years

April 27, 1998

The Sidney Education Association recognized those who have done the most to better education in the community this year during its annual banquet Thursday at the Holiday Inn. Northwood School Model IV special education teacher Tina Bailey received top honors when she was given the Teacher of the Year award.

——-

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Ellen” came out of the closet only to be shown the door. The ABC sitcom that brought the issue of homosexuality to televisions across the country will not return for a sixth season. An ABC spokeswoman confirmed the cancellation Thursday, but declined further comment.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.