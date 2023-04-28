Learn when to step in with aging parents

DAYTON — Aging Parents: When to Step In is a free, small-group, online workshop from 11 a.m. – noon on Thursday, May 11, by presenter Kathy Kilpatrick.

Registration is requested by May 9 on the Agency website by contacting Kelsey Haus by email ([email protected]) or by phone at 937-341-3020. The workshop link will be provided before the date. To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/.

Friends and family members of older adults often experience challenges when trying to understand their loved one’s concerns about different cognitive, physical and social changes, and then knowing how or when to address those “sensitive topics,” brings another set of challenges. In this workshop, learn about the cognitive and communication changes, the safety implications and techniques and resources to consider when approaching critical conversations.

Kilpatrick is a Speech-Language Pathologist and Memory Fitness/Brain Health Specialist focused on geriatric life enhancement. Kilpatrick has over 35 years experience in home health care. She is also a motivational speaker and author who developed the Communication Connection website and programming.

This is a small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is limited. Not familiar with Zoom? Join a brief orientation session at 10:30 a.m. before the presentation begins.

This workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. They are an independent, private, non-profit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.