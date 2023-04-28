Board learns about robotics program

PIQUA — Members of the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education learned more about the Robotics and Automation program during Monday night’s board meeting.

Konner Keller, Robotics and Automation instructor, shared information about the program and the senior students capstone projects. Keller noted that prior to the board meeting, 65 Business Advisory Members and guests visited the lab open house. After speaking with the students, many of the Business Advisory Members talked to students about career opportunities within their businesses. Board members had the opportunity to visit with students and learn more about their capstone projects.

Superintendent Jason Haak shared the UVCC Culinary Arts and Early Childhood Education and Care students participated in the Regional FCCLA contest. The results are as follows: Seniors: Aalyssa Osborne – Baking and Pastry – Silver, Breeze Cary – Baking and Pastry -Silver, Sam Lutz – Culinary Arts -Gold, Ella Aufderhaar – Job Interview – Gold, Catie Stapleton – National Programs in Action – Gold, Nadia Smith – Focus on Children – Silver. Juniors: Gabrielle Schmackers – Baking and Pastry – Silver, Maci Hauschild – Language and Literacy – Gold, Riley Stanfill and Helen Vlahos – Lesson Presentation – Gold, Destyni Amerine, Paige Langenkamp, Brenna Lowe – Focus on Children – Gold.

Haak also congratulated the Jackson Center /UVCC FCCLA who has been awarded as the Ohio and National 2023 FACTS High School Winner for their traffic safety project. They were chosen from over 160 applications across the nation. The chapter will receive a cash prize and be recognized at the state competition next week and on stage and at the National Leadership Conference this summer in Denver.

Haak congratulated Joe Strevell, a Senior Automotive Technologies student from Piqua, who was recognized by the Piqua Noon Optimist as an Optimistic Youth Award winner.

Haak announced the Upper Valley Career Center SkillsUSA Chapter was recognized at the state level as a Gold Chapter of Excellence. Only seven SkillsUSA Chapters in Ohio received this recognition. Their application then moved forward for National SkillsUSA consideration and received the National Model of Excellence award, meaning the Upper Valley SkillsUSA Chapter is among an elite group of SkillsUSA chapters nationally.

Haak thanked students and staff from Upper Valley Career Center for participating in a blood drive with the Community Blood Center. A total of 80 donors registered to donate, 25 of which were first time donors. Sixty-four units were collected, achieving 98% of the goal established. The staff and Medical Careers Academy students organized this worthy cause.

Haak congratulated Upper Valley Career Center student, Ben Kitts (Auto Collision, Bradford), who has been selected as a 20 Under 20 Award winner this year. Ben was nominated by Tony Trapp for his work at CARSTAR – Troy. Ben will be recognized at the Darke County Economic Development Annual Economic Forum on April 28th.

Haak shared that Levi Barthauer, an Environmental Occupations student from Fairlawn, was selected the award recipient for Shelby County for the Franklin B. Walter award.

Haak congratulated Gabe Dancer, a Upper Valley Career Center Explore Program student from Piqua, who is the Region 10 nominee for the 2023 R. A. Horn Award for outstanding student achievement! In his nomination, Piqua City Schools and UVCC staff have nothing but the best to say about his positive attitude & the joy he spreads to others.

Haak shared that 15 Interactive Media students recently participated in the Graphic Gateway Competition at Wright State University Lake Campus. Six students brought home seven individual awards, and Team UVCC placed 1st overall: Truman Depinet -Best of Show & Best Technical Skills, Haley Hargrave -Concept Development, Alexis Kellerman – Concept Development, Claire Willoby – Best Aesthetic, Owen Beachler – Best Aesthetic, and Garrett Hickerson -Best Technical Skills

Haak shared that the Troy/UVCC FCCLA chapter participated in the Ohio Traffic Safety Office’s youthful driver poster contest. Nine Troy members submitted posters, and three of them made the top five finalists in the state. The students selected as contest finalists were Annabelle Ludy, Ava Scheerer, and Lily Scheerer. As a contest finalist, the student and a guest were invited to a pre-game ceremony and winners’ announcement at the Cincinnati Reds game. Annabelle Ludy and Lily Scheerer were announced as the contest winners on the big screen. Their poster creations will be used in future publications with the Ohio Traffic Safety Office in the coming year. Annabelle’s poster is on drunk driving. Lily’s is the red and yellow distracted driving poster, and Ava’s is a blue and white distracted driving poster.