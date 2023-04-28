On the agendas

OneOhio Region 15 Board

SIDNEY — The nine county delegation operating as the OneOhio Region 15 Board will be meeting on Monday, May 1, 2023, 10 a.m. at the Shelby County Ag Center, 810 Fair Road, Sidney. Region 15 covers Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Shelby, Logan, Champaign, Miami, Preble and Darke counties. Each county has designated three delegates to serve on the Region 15 OneOhio Board, with individual representatives coming from local governments such as counties, townships, cities, and villages.

As a statewide initiative, OneOhio was organized over 19 distinct areas of the state to implement strategies for disbursing opioid settlement funds on a regional basis. OneOhio Region 15 officially organized on March 30, 2022, and has been preparing themselves to ultimately make decisions over annual opioid settlement appropriations. Settlement money began to be received in Ohio in late 2022 and will continue for an anticipated 18 year period.

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY — The Recreation Board will meet on Monday, May 1 at 4:15 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Transit Advisory Committee

SIDNEY — The Transit Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday, May 4 at 10 a.m. at the Shelby Public Transit office at 413 S. Vandemark Road.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, May 4 at 6 p.m. at 209 W. Main St. in Anna to hire a village administrator after interviews are held on May 2.