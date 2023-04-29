125 years

April 29, 1898

Tomorrow is public day in the public schools and the usual display of work will be made. The public is invited to visit the schools. In the high school, regular recitations will be held until 2:15 p.m., when the rhetorical exercises will commence.

——-

Eugene Ailes has been appointed to a position in the Treasury Department at Washington, D.C.

——-

Reports from Manila indicate that nearly all Spaniards have left that city in anticipation of an attack by the U.S. fleet.

100 years

April 29, 1923

The pool tournament being staged at the Royal Billiard Parlor ended last evening with Earl Kelly winning the handsome cue stick offered as a prize to the winner. Kelly had a total of 898 points out of a possible 900. Fred Cox was second with a total of 874, and Howard Goffena was third, with a total of 864.

——-

Miss Mary Louise Schaefer, Wilbur D. Emmons, and Miss Dorothy Brautigam, students in the seventh grade, who are contestants from this city in the State Music Memory contest, went to Columbus this morning for the competition which was to be held this afternoon.

——-

Appointments for deputy state supervisors of elections, effective May 1, were announced today by Secretary of State Thad H. Brown. Shelby County appointments included W.J. Meyer, of Anna, as the Republican member, and Ira Killian, Sidney, as the Democratic member.

75 years

April 29, 1948

Machinery to allot $1,500 to operate a proposed city recreation program for the summer months was set in motion by city councilmen this week after they heard plans outlined by Wayne Bertsch, who represented a seven-man recreation committee recently appointed by Mayor Patton. Council gave unanimous approval for the funds following a discussion of the full program.

——-

Miss Barbara Gleason, an English major at Marymount College, Tarrytown, N.Y., captured top honors with her contribution in the centennial prose competition participated in by all English students in the school.

——-

Mrs. Albert Aselage was elected president of the Newman Club when members named officers for next year at their meeting last evening with Mrs. William Kingseed. Mrs. Norbert Pointner was elected vice president, Mrs. Thomas Faulkner, secretary and treasurer.

50 years

April 29, 1973

Max Rose of Sidney was named to a third term as chairman of the Blind and Welfare Committee of the 10-county Lions District 13-E. Rose, a charter member of the Sidney Lions Club, served as district governor 1966-67.

——-

Three men have filed with the Shelby County Board of Elections as candidates for township trustee in the November election. They are Lester McKinney for Loramie Township, Leo Boerger for McLean Township, and Donald W. Starrett for Orange Township.

25 years

April 29, 1998

PIQUA – Helen Paulus of Sidney was named the overall 1998 Hidden Hero from Shelby County during the second annual Hidden Hero Awards ceremony, sponsored by Communities Alive! of Miami and Shelby Counties. More than 400 people attended the program that honored citizens of Shelby and Miami Counties for their contributions to their communities.

——-

JACKSON CENTER – The Jackson Center Junior-Senior Prom will be held this Saturday at Shelby Oaks Golf Course banquet room. Vying for prom queen are seniors McKenzie Couchot, Mindy Gariety, Erin Gehle, Andrea Kimpel, and Misty Ricker. Vying for prom king are senior Brian Burmesiter, Bryan Byrd, Jeff Reese, Justin Rostorfer, and Joe Yinger.

——-

Philip Abbott was named teacher of the year during the recent Hardin-Houston School District staff awards banquet at the Sidney Holiday Inn. Abbott also received a 30-year award for service to the district.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.