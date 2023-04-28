Russia’s St. Remy’s Hall to host blood drive

RUSSIA — Get the new “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and a chance to win Taylor Swift tickets when you donate at the St. Remy’s Hall community blood drive Tuesday, May 9, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 101 Remy St., Russia.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate blood with Community Blood Center May 1 through July 1 will receive the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” towel for the beach, lake or pool. Register to donate May 1 through 31 with CBC to be automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to see Taylor Swift perform live June 30 at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

Save time when you donate by downloading the Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.