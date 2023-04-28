WiBN May Lunch N Learn focuses on earning a seat at the table

DAYTON – Women in Business Networking (WiBN), a program of Better Business Bureau serving Dayton/Miami Valley, is hosting a Lunch N Learn in May titled Earning A Seat At The Table, featuring Dr. Cassie Barlow, Ph.D., president at Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education.

Registration opens at 11:30 a.m., lunch begins at 11:45 a.m., and the program is at noon. The event will be held at the NCR Country Club, 4435 Dogwood Trail, Kettering and the cost is $25 for WiBN Members and BBB Accredited Businesses/Charities, $35 for others.

During the event, Barlow will invite attendees to come together to learn about how to get invited to sit at the table. In addition, she’ll discuss the important things to know once you are at the table and how to maintain the seat over time. Attendees will learn some tools of the trade and rules of the road to success.

Through SOCHE’s multiple programs, Dr. Barlow is focused on collaboration among SOCHE’s 23 college and university members, as well as professional development of faculty and staff and workforce needs of students. She was the 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (AFB), OH. In that role, she commanded one of the largest air base wings in the Air Force with more than 5,000 Air Force military, civilian and contractor employees. Barlow retired from active duty with the US Air Force as colonel in 2014. She was commissioned as a distinguished graduate of Georgetown University, Washington, DC. Following graduation, she was assigned to her first of 13 assignments spanning the world.

Sheri Sword, WiBN’s executive director, says, “Women attending this WiBN Lunch N Learn can benefit from the experience Dr. Barlow will share about her success as a woman in today’s marketplace, even male-dominated industries. Register today and it will be a great investment in yourself and your career. It will help you “Grow, Stretch, Thrive”, which is the 2023 theme for WiBN.”

