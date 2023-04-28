Sidney man sentenced for pandering obscenity involving a minor

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for pandering obscenity involving a minor, obstructing official business, violating community control, and drugs, among other charges.

David D. Archbold, 69, of Sidney, was sentenced to seven to 10 1/2 years in prison and 17 months in prison, concurrent, with five years of post release control mandatory, for two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, a fourth degree felony and a second degree felony, making him a Tier III sex offender. Archbold was indicted on 14 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor for downloading and possessing obscene material that has a minor as a participant, and for promoting or advertising for sale obscene material with a minor as a participant.

Michael A. Sloan, 29, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to five years of community control, with 14 days of jail credit given, for one count of obstructing official business, a fifth degree felony. Sloan was indicted on one count of having weapons under disability, for possessing a handgun after previously being convicted of robbery, a third degree felony.

Sterling L. Freeman, 60, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 92 days in the Shelby County Jail, for violating terms of his community control sanction. Freeman was convicted on one count of violating a protection order and one count of assault, both first degree misdemeanors.

Shelley Lynn Roach, 49, of Sidney, was sentenced to 12 months prison for each of three counts consecutive, for a total of 36 months, after violating terms of her community control sanction. Roach was convicted on three counts of trafficking in drugs, felony offenses in the fourth degree, for Fentanyl.

David Blevins, 44, of Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, after violating terms of his community control sanction. Blevins was convicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine.

Frederick L. Hilyard, 32, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to continue community control sanctions after violating terms of his community control sanctions. Additionally Hilyard has been sentenced to 30 days in the Shelby County Jail under work release and must successfully complete the Thinking for a Change program. Hilyard was convicted for one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, for methamphetamine.

Paul A. Chambers, 51, of Sidney, was sentenced to continue community control sanctions after violating terms of his community control. Additionally Chambers must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility. Chambers was convicted for possession of drugs, for cocaine.

Jacob A. Balsley, 32, of Fairborn, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, consecutive to the sentence he is currently serving in Greene County. Balsley was convicted on one count of possessing criminal tools, for a pipe used for storing, transporting, or abusing methamphetamine, a fifth degree felony.

Adreanna M. Davis, 27, of Bainbridge, Georgia, was sentenced to five years of community control, which may be transferred to Georgia, and a fine of $200, for one count of attempted trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony. Davis was indicted on one count of trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, for marijuana/THC products. One count was dismissed by the state.

Peter M. Davis, 30, of Bainbridge, Georgia, was sentenced to five years of community control, which may be transferred to Georgia, must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, and must serve 30 days in the Shelby County Jail, for one count of attempted trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony. Davis was indicted on one count of trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, for marijuana/THC products. One count was dismissed by the state.

Shawn M. Dawson, 40, of Sidney, was sentenced to seven to 10 1/2 years in prison, and thirty months in prison, concurrent, for one count of possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and one count of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, with 107 days of jail credit given. Additionally Dawson is required to post release control of eighteen months to 3 years. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is authorized to dispose of two pistols and a 2005 Cadillac Escalade that were used to facilitate the commission of a felony offense. Dawson was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, one count of possessing criminal tools, one count of having weapons while under disability, two counts of trafficking in drugs, and one count of illegal conveyance of prohibited item onto grounds of detention facility. Four charges were dismissed by the state.

Madge M. Stanley, 20, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control, with 43 days of jail credit given, for one charge of theft, a first degree misdemeanor. Additionally, Stanley must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, must maintain employment, and must pay restitution of $80. Stanley was indicted on one count of robbery, a second degree felony, for stealing a sweatshirt and fleeing in a vehicle, causing physical injury to the victim.

Seth J. Bolender, 21, of Dayton, was sentenced to five years community control, with three days of jail credit given, for one count of theft, a first degree misdemeanor. Bolender must also successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling and pay restitution of $80. Bolender was indicted on one count of robbery, a second degree felony, for stealing a sweatshirt and fleeing in a vehicle, causing physical injury to the victim.