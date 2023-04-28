Softball: Riverside beats Lehman Catholic 11-5

SIDNEY — Riverside scored the first 10 runs to jump start a Three Rivers Conference win over Lehman Catholic in an 11-5 victory on Thursday.

It was the second conference win for the Pirates (12-6, 8-2 TRC) following a 13-2 loss at Miami East on Monday.

Freshman pitcher Riley Dillon pitched a complete game in a 15-4 win at Troy Christian in five innings on Tuesday and pitched a complete game on Thursday. She gave up four earned runs on six hits and five walks and struck out 11 batters against Lehman.

Riverside scored two runs in the first inning to take control. Zoie Armbruster hit a double to left field with one out, then Dillon hit a double to center to drive in Armbruster. Aubree Huston then hit a ground ball single to left with two outs to drive in Dillon and give the Pirates a 2-0 lead.

Huston hit an RBI double to left in the third inning to push the lead to 3-0, and the Pirates scored two runs in the fourth. Savanna Salo led off the inning with a ground ball single to first base, then Zoey Ransbottom was hit by a pitch. After a sacrifice bunt by Kaitlyn Schlumbohm, Armbruster hit a 2-RBI single on a ground ball to left field.

Riverside scored five runs in the fifth. Armbruster hit an RBI single to center field, Ransbottom hit a 2-RBI single on a line drive to center and Dillon hit a 2-RBI single on a ground ball to right.

The Cavaliers scored three runs in the bottom half. Payton Meckstroth led off the inning with a double to left field, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a ground out by Miley Heffelfinger. Sophia Magoteaux hit a single to right, then Bailey Cooper hit an RBI double to left. Another run scored on an error on a ground ball.

The Pirates scored on an error and a dropped third strike in the sixth to take an 11-3 lead, but Lehman cut into the gap further with two runs in the bottom half. Chloe Steiner drew a walk, then Jenna Baker hit a line drive triple to right field to drive in Steiner. After an error on the throw, Steiner scored to cut the gap to six runs.

But Dillon struck out three batters in the seventh to secure the win to Riverside.

Emilee VanSkiver was charged with the loss for Lehman. She gave up seven earned runs on 17 hits in seven innings in the circle and struck out one batter.

Salo was 4 for 4 for Riverside while Dillon was 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs and Armbruster was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs and two doubles. Huston was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Ransbottom was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs.

Layla Platfoot was 2 for 4 for Lehman.

Lehman dropped to 2-9 in TRC play with the loss. Their nonconference game results have not been published on the TRC website.

Riverside had a TRC game scheduled with Miami East on Friday and a nonconference game at Benjamin Logan scheduled for Saturday, but both were canceled due to rainy weather. The Pirates are slated to travel to Bethel for a TRC game on Monday.

Lehman was scheduled to travel to TRC leader Covington on Friday and to travel to Anna on Saturday.

The Pirates beat Lehman 10-0 in five innings on April 6 in De Graff.

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.