Winning Special Olympic silver

By
LUKE GRONNEBERG
-

Ashley Weber, of Sidney, holds up her silver medal she received in the 50 meter dash during the Shelby County Special Olympics track competition at the Sidney High School track field on Saturday, April 29.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

