Nominate a Jackson Center teacher to win $750 in energy efficiency upgrades

JACKSON CENTER – Nominations are now open for Efficiency Smart’s Extra Credit Contest. The contest will award five K-12 teachers with a free energy efficiency check-up and up to $750 towards energy-saving improvements from Efficiency Smart.

Teachers often go above and beyond their job description to help shape the future of children in communities. The Efficiency Smart Extra Credit Contest provides an opportunity to recognize those who have made a career out of impacting their community.

To nominate a teacher, visit www.efficiencysmart.org/extracredit and complete the nomination form by May 14. Teachers can also self-nominate.

Five of the nominated teachers throughout Efficiency Smart’s service territory will be selected as finalists, and a vote will be held. The grand prize winner will be announced after voting ends on June 7.

All finalists will receive a free energy efficiency check-up and energy-saving recommendations, along with a cash prize. In addition, two school districts with nominated teachers will also receive up to $1,500 towards energy efficiency improvements.

For more information about the Extra Credit contest, visit www.efficiencysmary.org/extracredit.