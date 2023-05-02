Chemical spill leaves employee exposed

By
Staff Reports
-

The Shelby County Hazardous Materials Team along with Lockington Fire, Anna Fire and Piqua Fire Department Medic responded to a reported chemical spill at Edgewell Personal Care at 1905 Progress Way at approximately 9 a.m. on May 2. The chemical involved was Sodium Metabisulfite which is used as a neutralizer in the manufacture of products such as wet wipes. The spill is reportedly contained and poses no threat to the surrounding community.

Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — According to Sidney Assistant Fire Chief Eric Barhorst, at 9:04 a.m. on May 2, Sidney firefighters were dispatched to 1905 Progress Way on a report of a chemical spill with an employee exposed. The original call stated that the chemical was Hydrochloric Acid.

Upon Sidney Fire Department’s arrival, they found a large industrial building with all employees outside of the building and the employee that was exposed in a safe location. Crews confirmed the name of the product which was Sodium Metabisulfite Solution.

Crews confirmed that the product was not leaking and no employees were inside of the building. There was an active chemical reaction in the container. Firefighters and employees mitigated the situation with neutralizing material made to control the chemical.

A medic crew transported one employee from the scene, and one employee was checked out but refused transport.

A box alarm was requested to recall all off-duty Sidney personnel, along with Anna Fire Department, Lockington Fire Department, and Piqua Fire Department Medic. The Shelby County Hazmat Team was requested to respond to the scene.

The Sidney Police Department assisted in traffic control of the area.

