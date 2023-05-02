Chemical spill leaves employee exposed

SIDNEY — According to Sidney Assistant Fire Chief Eric Barhorst, at 9:04 a.m. on May 2, Sidney firefighters were dispatched to 1905 Progress Way on a report of a chemical spill with an employee exposed. The original call stated that the chemical was Hydrochloric Acid.

Upon Sidney Fire Department’s arrival, they found a large industrial building with all employees outside of the building and the employee that was exposed in a safe location. Crews confirmed the name of the product which was Sodium Metabisulfite Solution.

Crews confirmed that the product was not leaking and no employees were inside of the building. There was an active chemical reaction in the container. Firefighters and employees mitigated the situation with neutralizing material made to control the chemical.

A medic crew transported one employee from the scene, and one employee was checked out but refused transport.

A box alarm was requested to recall all off-duty Sidney personnel, along with Anna Fire Department, Lockington Fire Department, and Piqua Fire Department Medic. The Shelby County Hazmat Team was requested to respond to the scene.

The Sidney Police Department assisted in traffic control of the area.