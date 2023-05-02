Lt. Gov. Husted shows support for UVCC students

Ohio Lt. Governor John Husted, center, checks out some of the projects on display in the Welding Lab at the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, as school Pre-Apprenticeship Coordinator Tony Trapp, right, and other students and staff look on. Husted visited the school during In-Demand Jobs Week to congratulate juniors who were signing Letters of Intent to join a Pre-Apprenticeship Program with one of the schools many job partners, during their senior year. More than 50 juniors from Miami and Shelby Counties signed Letters of Intent to begin a Pre-Apprenticeship Program next year.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings