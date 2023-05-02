125 Years

May 2, 1898

The board of education met last night and took up the matter of electing teachers for the next term of school, but only partially completed the list. Also discussed was the matter of erecting a new school building. The schools at present are very crowded. Arrangements were completed for holding the commencement exercises in the M.E. Church.

——-

Secretary of the Navy Long has as yet received nothing official from Commodore Dewey in regard to his engagement with the Spanish fleet at Manila. This delay is accounted for by the fact it would take some time for the Dispatch Boat McCulloch to reach Hong Kong before his report could be sent in.

100 Years

May 2, 1923

Crusey Brothers have moved their Kodak and Sporting Goods store to the third door north of the Purity in the Williams Burkhardt building. The building has been completely remodeled to suit their needs, and they have constructed a finishing plant on the second floor to take care of their increasing business in Kodak finishing and commercial photography.

——-

An article appearing in a Cleveland newspaper tells of plans by the Palmisano and Company, of this city, to establish headquarters in Cleveland. It notes that the wholesale received and distributor of all kinds of fruits and vegetables has leased storerooms at 734 Broadway in Cleveland and after May 19 will move headquarters to that city, operating Sidney and Wapakoneta as branches. The firm was started in Sidney in 1892.

75 Years

May 2, 1948

Sidney and Shelby county voters will be handed one of the largest and longest party ballots in years at the primary election Tuesday when they go to the polls to nominate candidates for state and local offices. Four hot local contests, two each on the Republican and Democratic ballots in the presidential election year will confront voters. Three Republicans are seeking commissioners nominations and two the prosecutor post. On the Democratic ballot, there are seven candidates for commissioners and six for sheriff.

——-

More than 500 Knights of Columbus members of the 20th Ohio district are expected here tomorrow, when major degrees will be conferred on 65 candidates. Marion Francis, grand knight of the local council, is in general charge of arrangements.

50 Years

May 2, 1973

A one-year-old Alaskan Malamute, Mandy, won two trophies at a nine-week obedience school conducted at Piqua’s Mote Park.

Owner of the dog, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Curtner, R.R. 2, Sidney, have reported the trophies were for best-in-ring and best-of-two-rings.

——-

Concrete forms are now being poured for a new $200,000 freight terminal on Russell Road for Sidney Truck & Storage, Inc.

“This building represents an increase for us,” said Karl Bemus, president. “The steel building will measure 160 by 60 feet and be located on a 10-acre site on Campbell Road.”

25 Years

May 2, 1998

Denise Stauffer has been appointed assistant principal and Ed Bemot has been named athletic director at Lehman Catholic High School for the next school year, according to Principal Michael Barhorst.

——-

David Deskins, who has served dual roles as assistant to the principal and dean of students this year, will continue those same roles in the coming year. In addition to their administrative roles, each will continue limited teaching duties.

__________________

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society as a public service to the community.