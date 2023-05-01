Lehman Catholic announces 2023 prom court

SIDNEY – Lehman Catholic High School has announced the king, queen, prince and princess candidates for the 2023 Junior-Senior Prom.

Senior class queen candidates are Mara Flood, daughter of Scott and Cheryl Flood, of New Bremen; Tori Lachey, daughter of Joe and Shannon Lachey, of Sidney; Sarah Lins, daughter of Doug and Kate Lins, of Troy; Lucy Ritze, daughter of Mike and Molly Ritze, of Sidney; and Lillian Williams, daughter of Kris and Lindsey Williams, of Troy.

Senior class king candidates are Ryan Armstrong, son of Doug and Christina Armstrong, of Sidney; Ignacio Feliu de la Peña Serrano, son of Marcos Feliu de la Peña and Monica Serrano, of Sant Cugat del Valles, Spain, hosted by Craig and Jamie Lamm, of Minster, and Mark and Lisa Moloney, of Sidney; Samuel LaForme, son of Michael and Molly LaForme, of Sidney; James Larger, son of Steve and Carrie Larger, of Piqua; and AJ Newson, son of Kelli Watercutter, of Sidney and Al Newson, of Florida.

Junior class princess candidates are Tanner Black, daughter of Kristin Black and Ryan Black, of Piqua; Eva Dexter, daughter of Wade and Andrea Dexter, of Troy; Katie McFarland, daughter of Ed and Jill McFarland, of Piqua; Aubri Karn, daughter of Trenton and Andrea Karn, of Piqua; and Mara O’Leary, daughter of David and Emily O’Leary, of Sidney.

Junior class prince candidates are J.D. Barhorst, son of Kurt and Connie Barhorst, of Sidney; Seth Knapke, son of Jeremy and Cori Knapke, of Piqua; Donovan O’Leary, son of Robert and Rosemary O’Leary, of Piqua; Augustine Schmiesing, son of Kevin and Anne Schmiesing, of Sidney; and Ethan Stiver, son of Jason and Gwen Stive,r of Sidney.

The king, queen, prince and princess will be revealed at prom on Saturday, May 6 at the Piqua Country Club in Piqua.